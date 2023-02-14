13 Mississippi school districts selected to participate in school bus replacement program

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality selected 13 school districts to participate in the 2022-2023 Mississippi Diesel School Bus Replacement Program.

Alcorn School District

Chickasaw County School District

Cleveland School District

Columbus Municipal School District

Hazlehurst City School District

Itawamba County School District

Jackson County School District

Jackson Public School District

Long Beach School District

Pearl Public School District

Perry County School District

Scott County School District

South Panola School District

The 13 school districts will receive a rebate of up to $23,093 to replace one older diesel school bus with a new one. Twenty-five school districts applied for the replacement of 58 school buses.

“It’s a rewarding part of our job to be able to oversee programs like this which benefit our communities and schools while making a positive environmental impact across the state,” said Chris Wells, Executive Director of the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.