Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

White House: Biden has ‘terminated’ Architect of the Capitol

FILE - J. Brett Blanton, Architect of the Capitol, speaks during the U.S. Capitol Christmas...
FILE - J. Brett Blanton, Architect of the Capitol, speaks during the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, on the West Front of the Capitol in Washington. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy called Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, on Blanton to resign, as pressure mounts on the embattled Trump-era appointee following a scathing Inspector General report on his personal and professional management.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has fired the embattled Architect of the Capitol, the official who oversees the U.S. Capitol complex, officials said.

The White House said Monday that Brett Blanton’s appointment was terminated. It comes as House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he’d lost confidence in Blanton’s ability to do the job.

An inspector general report released last year found “administrative, ethical and policy violations” by Blanton, including that he abused his government vehicle and misrepresented himself as a law enforcement official.

The position, while at the U.S. Capitol where Congress resides, is appointed by the president.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Company to close its Clinton manufacturing plant this year
Kevin Frazier, 59: Richland drug dealer arrested, charged with five felony drug charges
Richland drug dealer arrested, charged with five felony drug charges
6 people injured, 3 in critical condition following shooting at Louisville store
Someone just missed out on $500,000
Someone just missed out on $500,000
Commissioner Pete Perry says a contractor temporarily quit work on a project after it was not...
Contractor walked off Jackson road project after not being paid, one-percent commissioner says

Latest News

FILE - The Twitter logo is seen on a cellphone, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston.
Twitter’s plan to charge for crucial tool prompts outcry
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina...
Judge to release parts of Georgia special grand jury report on Trump, allies
White House Karine Jean-Pierre made the comment Monday about the objects recently shot down.
No sign of aliens, White House press secretary says
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is grieving the loss of K-9 Graffit, who they say lost...
‘RIP good boy’: Sheriff’s office mourns K-9 shot, killed in the line of duty