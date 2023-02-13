UPDATE: Gulfport wreck kills one, multiple lanes of Hwy 90 still blocked

Careers
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is dead after a wreck in Gulfport Monday afternoon.

A vehicle overturned near Midway Avenue in the westbound lanes of Highway 90.

All westbound lanes from Courthouse Road to Hewes Avenue are shut down, and police said only one eastbound lane is open.

Please use an alternate route when traveling in the area.

