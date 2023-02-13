Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Suspects on the loose after leading JPD on chase, crashing vehicle

By WLBT Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:50 PM CST
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Monday around noon, Capitol Police responded to the area of Earle Street, within the CCID, to assist the Jackson Police Department in locating a carjacking suspect who had fled in that area.

The carjacking occurred in south Jackson where the suspects were located, but then led JPD on a brief pursuit that ended with the suspect’s vehicle wrecking in the area of Earle Street.

The suspects have not been located at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department.

