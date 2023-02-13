‘Prepare for a robust fight’: Mayor opposes bills to take over water system, expand CCID

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says the city is prepared to fight two major pieces of legislation he has previously described as “apartheid” and “plantation politics.”

On Monday, the mayor responded to a question regarding the city’s legal options if H.B. 1020 and S.B. 2889.

“What I think you can prepare for is a robust fight,” he said. “I think you can prepare for our resolve lasting longer than many people may give us credit for.”

One bill, S.B. 2889, would transfer ownership of Jackson’s water, sewer and stormwater drainage systems to the Mississippi Capitol Region Utility Authority.

H.B. 1020 would expand the existing boundaries of the Capitol Complex Improvement District, expand the jurisdiction of Capitol Police within it, and add appointed judges to preside over criminal cases that occur within it.

Lumumba, along with members of the Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus, came out against both pieces of legislation.

In his remarks, the mayor conjured images of the Old South and Apartheid South Africa.

As for 1020, he says the judges and expanded Capitol Police force would have no accountability to Jackson residents. “As we’re watching these challenges happen not only from Ferguson, but all across the country in which people are tasked with policing people but have no accountability to them, it remains me of apartheid,” he said.

In regard to the creation of the water utility, “it’s plantation politics. Every time there is a mention of Jackson, there is some parental force that they believe is supposed to be some overseer of the city of Jackson,” he said at a press conference last week. “It is absurd. It is racist. It is all of those things.”

H.B. 1020 passed the house last week on a vote of 76-38-2, with almost all members of the Jackson delegation and Black Caucus voting against it. S.B. 2889 also passed, again with almost all Senators representing Jackson voting in opposition.

Members of the Black Caucus warned the state last week that if the bills passed, lawsuits could result.

Lumumba would not say exactly how the city would fight the measures, only that any fight would be “comprehensive.”

“I won’t put my cards on the table right now, to [let the state] know all the ways in which we’re going to fight it,” he said. “I’ll just say that it will be comprehensive. And that we will fight to the bitter end.”

