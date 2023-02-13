Careers
Police stop U-Haul after report of pedestrians struck in NYC

A U-Haul is seen on a sidewalk in the Brooklyn area of New York City on Monday.
A U-Haul is seen on a sidewalk in the Brooklyn area of New York City on Monday.(Source: WABC/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Police have stopped a U-Haul truck and detained the driver after reports that the vehicle struck multiple pedestrians in New York City on Monday.

The driver of the truck fled the scene after mounting a sidewalk in the Bay Ridge neighborhood of Brooklyn and injuring several people, authorities said.

Police stopped the truck near the entrance to a tunnel leading from Brooklyn to Manhattan. Details were not immediately available.

The incident coincided with the start of the death penalty phase in the trial of Sayfullo Saipov, an Islamic extremist who killed eight people in 2017 by mowing them down with a truck.

It was not clear whether the two events were related.

