Mothers of Murdered Sons
Home goes up in flames on Elton Road in Jackson

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Firefighters are investigating a fire that started early Monday inside a home in Jackson.

It started around 5 a.m. on Elton Road between Old Byram Road and Elton Park Drive.

Several Jackson fire trucks responded and firefighters got to work putting out the flames.

No word yet on what caused the fire or if there were any injuries.

