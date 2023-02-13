Home goes up in flames on Elton Road in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Firefighters are investigating a fire that started early Monday inside a home in Jackson.

It started around 5 a.m. on Elton Road between Old Byram Road and Elton Park Drive.

Several Jackson fire trucks responded and firefighters got to work putting out the flames.

No word yet on what caused the fire or if there were any injuries.

