Hinds Community College opens first Chick-fil-A

RAYMOND, Miss. (WLBT) - The first Chick-fil-A on a junior college campus in Mississippi will soon be open at Hinds Community College in Raymond.

It’s also open to the community “off campus.”

The new location will be open in the Hinds Community College Student Union Building located at 608 Hinds Boulevard in Raymond.

Aladdin Campus Dining, a specialist in higher education dining, is opening and managing the new location.

The grand opening is Thursday, February 16 at 10 a.m.

