Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

Hinds Community College opens first Chick-fil-A

It’s also open to the community “off campus.”
The grand opening is Thursday, February 16 at 10 a.m.
The grand opening is Thursday, February 16 at 10 a.m.(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAYMOND, Miss. (WLBT) - The first Chick-fil-A on a junior college campus in Mississippi will soon be open at Hinds Community College in Raymond.

It’s also open to the community “off campus.”

The new location will be open in the Hinds Community College Student Union Building located at 608 Hinds Boulevard in Raymond.

Aladdin Campus Dining, a specialist in higher education dining, is opening and managing the new location.

The grand opening is Thursday, February 16 at 10 a.m.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Company to close its Clinton manufacturing plant this year
Kevin Frazier, 59: Richland drug dealer arrested, charged with five felony drug charges
Richland drug dealer arrested, charged with five felony drug charges
Someone just missed out on $500,000
Someone just missed out on $500,000
6 people injured, 3 in critical condition following shooting at Louisville store
Commissioner Pete Perry says a contractor temporarily quit work on a project after it was not...
Contractor walked off Jackson road project after not being paid, one-percent commissioner says

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: quiet, warm Monday; rain, storms return mid-week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: quiet, bright Monday; unsettled stormy period mid-week
Home goes up in flames on Elton Road in Jackson
Home goes up in flames on Elton Road in Jackson
Raylawni Branch
Black History Month: The First African American to integrate the University of Southern Mississippi