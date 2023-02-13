First Alert Forecast: risk for storms to emerge by mid-week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A beautiful afternoon will set up across central and southwest Mississippi today. Temperatures are forecast to peak above average in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees as mostly sunny skies prevail overhead. We should begin to see clouds build in during the overnight period, which will prevent temperatures from getting too cold. Expect lows to bottom out generally in the middle to upper 40s by morning.

An approaching cold front will result in breezy south winds and the chance for rain on Tuesday. Winds will pick up ahead of this system with gusts as high as 30-40 MPH. This southerly flow will also help boost temperatures tomorrow afternoon to the lower 70s. The chance for some showers and a thunderstorm looks to pick up by the afternoon and evening hours as the front makes progress across the area. Rain chances should taper off into Tuesday night with lows in the 50s and 60s.

Another front, this one likely stronger, is then expected to swing in late Wednesday into Thursday. There could be a few isolated strong storms associated with a warm from Wednesday afternoon, but best chances for any strong storms look more likely into Thursday, A ‘Slight 2/5 Risk’ remains in place for the potential of damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes for this threat. Continue to check back in for more details as we get closer to time. Drier and colder air will make an appearance behind this front by the end of the week result in highs Friday in the upper 40s and lows near and below freezing. This cold snap will be brief as temperatures trend warmer over the weekend.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.