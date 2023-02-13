Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

First Alert Forecast: risk for storms to emerge by mid-week

By Peyton Garrison
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A beautiful afternoon will set up across central and southwest Mississippi today. Temperatures are forecast to peak above average in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees as mostly sunny skies prevail overhead. We should begin to see clouds build in during the overnight period, which will prevent temperatures from getting too cold. Expect lows to bottom out generally in the middle to upper 40s by morning.

An approaching cold front will result in breezy south winds and the chance for rain on Tuesday. Winds will pick up ahead of this system with gusts as high as 30-40 MPH. This southerly flow will also help boost temperatures tomorrow afternoon to the lower 70s. The chance for some showers and a thunderstorm looks to pick up by the afternoon and evening hours as the front makes progress across the area. Rain chances should taper off into Tuesday night with lows in the 50s and 60s.

Another front, this one likely stronger, is then expected to swing in late Wednesday into Thursday. There could be a few isolated strong storms associated with a warm from Wednesday afternoon, but best chances for any strong storms look more likely into Thursday, A ‘Slight 2/5 Risk’ remains in place for the potential of damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes for this threat. Continue to check back in for more details as we get closer to time. Drier and colder air will make an appearance behind this front by the end of the week result in highs Friday in the upper 40s and lows near and below freezing. This cold snap will be brief as temperatures trend warmer over the weekend.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Storms possible by mid-week.
Peyton's Monday Afternoon Forecast

Most Read

Company to close its Clinton manufacturing plant this year
Kevin Frazier, 59: Richland drug dealer arrested, charged with five felony drug charges
Richland drug dealer arrested, charged with five felony drug charges
6 people injured, 3 in critical condition following shooting at Louisville store
Someone just missed out on $500,000
Someone just missed out on $500,000
Commissioner Pete Perry says a contractor temporarily quit work on a project after it was not...
Contractor walked off Jackson road project after not being paid, one-percent commissioner says

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: quiet, warm Monday; rain, storms return mid-week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: quiet, bright Monday; unsettled stormy period mid-week
Trending warmer early week and then watching for storms to redevelop by Thursday!
First Alert Forecast: Beautiful weather for the Super Bowl tonight with clear skies across the area. We are forecasting warmer temperatures this week alongside strong storms by Thursday.
More sunshine in store for us today! Highs looking to reach into the upper 50s to low 60s...
First Alert Forecast: More sunshine for us on this Sunday with Highs reaching into the upper 50s! This week temperatures will rise with showers and storms returning to the forecast!