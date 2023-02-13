First Alert Forecast: quiet, warm Monday; rain, storms return mid-week

MONDAY: A quiet start to the new work and school week across central and southwest Mississippi. A chilly start with bright skies will give way to seasonably warm. Afternoon highs will top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s after their humble beginnings in the middle and upper 30s. Clouds will gradually increase overnight with lows falling back into the 40s.

TUESDAY: Our next system will approach the region – yielding clouds, aggressive breezes and, eventually, rain chances. Expect mostly cloudy skies with rain chances to increase by the afternoon and evening hours. An isolated strong storm can’t be ruled out during the early evening. Ahead of it, expect aggressive balmy breezes to gust to 40 mph at times with highs in the lower to middle 70s. Rain chances will end after midnight with lows in the 50s to near 60.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A brief lull Wednesday morning with a quick surge of warmer air – back into the middle and upper 70s before another risk of storms late Wednesday into early Thursday. A few of the storms could be strong to severe overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Damaging winds, large hail and a tornado risk remains in play with the severe weather risk. Behind this system, another blast of wintry air sneaks in briefly by Friday with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. A quick rebound gets us back to ‘near-normal’ by Saturday; ‘above-normal’ by Sunday.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

