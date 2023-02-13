City accepting applications for summer youth employment program through March 3

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Teens looking to have a little extra cash in their pockets this summer can apply for a job through the city through March 3.

Jackson is now accepting applications for the Mayor’s Summer Youth Employment Program.

Applications are due March 3, and can be downloaded on the city’s website or picked up at the Department of Human and Cultural Services Office at the Metrocenter Mall.

“This is not only a program that we have grown to love and embrace in the city, not only so that we can be exposed to young talent that may one day come to work in the city, but also we want to introduce young people to a work atmosphere, so they know... the professional skills they need to obtain,” Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said.

Lumumba said the program also could help quell youth violence, saying that the increase in crime in recent years has included a sharp increase among young people.

“What we find is that it is a lot easier telling a young person what to do than simply telling them what not to do,” he said. “And if they are exposed to other influences, then the likelihood that they will be attached to more positive contributions in our community is a lot greater.”

The mayor credited becoming an attorney and later mayor, to the people that surrounded him. “I had the ability to live with my hero, who was not only an attorney, but later became mayor,” he said, referring to his father, the late Mayor Chokwe Lumumba. “I lived in the same neighborhood as the first African American mayor of our city, Harvey Johnson.”

“So, we need to make certain that we are endeavoring to expose young people to every opportunity, especially those who don’t necessarily have those opportunities present around them.”

Interviews will be conducted between March 14 and March 17. To be eligible, applicants must be 16 years old as of March 3 and must live in the city of Jackson. Pay for the program is $8.25 an hour.

