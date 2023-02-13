Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Chiefs’ backup QB announces retirement following Super Bowl win

FILE -Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne (4) passes against the San Francisco 49ers =1...
FILE -Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne (4) passes against the San Francisco 49ers =1 an NFL preseason football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. He announced his retirement after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII.(Jed Jacobsohn | AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn, File)
By Gabe Swartz and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - Kansas City Chiefs backup quarterback Chad Henne announced his retirement after winning Super Bowl LVII.

Henne, 37, made the announcement in a post on Instagram that said, “Calling it a career. Capping it off with a Bud Light and another ring.”

“Every time you walk into the room, even though you want to be the starter, you’ve got to understand your role,” the backup quarterback told the Associated Press. “There’s only 32 starting quarterbacks in the league, and they’re pretty darn good.

“If you can be the next guy in line, that’s pretty good, too.”

Henne proved his worth in this year’s playoffs when Patrick Mahomes left the team’s AFC divisional round game against the Jaguars with an ankle injury in the second quarter.

Henne entered, completing 5 of 7 passes during a 98-yard touchdown drive. His final NFL pass was a touchdown to Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce for a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“To come in a hostile game, backed up to your 2, go 98 yards — that just shows the type of competitor he is,” Kelce said.

Henne played 13 seasons in the NFL and was a starter at various points earlier in his career with the Miami Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He’s been the Chiefs backup for the past five seasons, starting once since 2014.

