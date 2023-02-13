Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

Canton man given life after sexually abusing daughter of then-girlfriend

Canton man given life after sexually abusing daughter of then-girlfriend
Canton man given life after sexually abusing daughter of then-girlfriend(Office of the District Attorney)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Canton man will serve life in prison for sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl.

The girl testified that Keith Montrago Jackson, 46, who was her mother’s then-boyfriend, one day took her to get a snack at Love’s Truck Stop in Canton.

He would later sexually assault the girl in the driveway of her home while the two were inside a Chevy Blazer.

The next day while at school, the girl told staff about the incident and she was taken to Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital where a sexual assault examination was performed.

Evidence collected during the exam was analyzed, and analysts were able to match Jackson’s DNA to samples taken from the victim’s body during the exam.

A jury deliberated for ten minutes before reaching a unanimous verdict of guilty.

The life sentence will be served day for day without the possibility of early release or parole.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Company to close its Clinton manufacturing plant this year
Kevin Frazier, 59: Richland drug dealer arrested, charged with five felony drug charges
Richland drug dealer arrested, charged with five felony drug charges
6 people injured, 3 in critical condition following shooting at Louisville store
Someone just missed out on $500,000
Someone just missed out on $500,000
Commissioner Pete Perry says a contractor temporarily quit work on a project after it was not...
Contractor walked off Jackson road project after not being paid, one-percent commissioner says

Latest News

City accepting applications for summer youth employment program through March 3
WLBT at 4p
Traffic alert
UPDATE: Gulfport wreck kills one, multiple lanes of Hwy 90 still blocked
A water meter box at a home along Jefferson Street is several inches above the ground.
Water meter installation resumes in Jackson, weeks after third-party manager orders it to stop