Canton man given life after sexually abusing daughter of then-girlfriend

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Canton man will serve life in prison for sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl.

The girl testified that Keith Montrago Jackson, 46, who was her mother’s then-boyfriend, one day took her to get a snack at Love’s Truck Stop in Canton.

He would later sexually assault the girl in the driveway of her home while the two were inside a Chevy Blazer.

The next day while at school, the girl told staff about the incident and she was taken to Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital where a sexual assault examination was performed.

Evidence collected during the exam was analyzed, and analysts were able to match Jackson’s DNA to samples taken from the victim’s body during the exam.

A jury deliberated for ten minutes before reaching a unanimous verdict of guilty.

The life sentence will be served day for day without the possibility of early release or parole.

