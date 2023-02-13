Arrest made after Oxford bomb threat
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - An arrest was made hundreds of miles away after a bomb threat in Oxford.
Oxford police say a social media post was made regarding a bomb threat in Oxford on January 31.
Officers searched the area in question and determined there was no bomb.
Investigators tracked the threat back to Lily Mestemacher in Conway, Arkansas.
A warrant was issued and Mestemacher was arrested by Conway police and extradited to Oxford.
Mestemacher was booked in Lafayette County on a $50,000 bond.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.