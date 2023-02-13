Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

Arrest made after Oxford bomb threat

Lily Mestemacher
Lily Mestemacher(Oxford PD)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - An arrest was made hundreds of miles away after a bomb threat in Oxford.

Oxford police say a social media post was made regarding a bomb threat in Oxford on January 31.

Officers searched the area in question and determined there was no bomb.

Investigators tracked the threat back to Lily Mestemacher in Conway, Arkansas.

A warrant was issued and Mestemacher was arrested by Conway police and extradited to Oxford.

Mestemacher was booked in Lafayette County on a $50,000 bond.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Company to close its Clinton manufacturing plant this year
Kevin Frazier, 59: Richland drug dealer arrested, charged with five felony drug charges
Richland drug dealer arrested, charged with five felony drug charges
6 people injured, 3 in critical condition following shooting at Louisville store
Someone just missed out on $500,000
Someone just missed out on $500,000
Commissioner Pete Perry says a contractor temporarily quit work on a project after it was not...
Contractor walked off Jackson road project after not being paid, one-percent commissioner says

Latest News

City accepting applications for summer youth employment program through March 3
WLBT at 4p
Canton man given life after sexually abusing daughter of then-girlfriend
Canton man given life after sexually abusing daughter of then-girlfriend
Traffic alert
UPDATE: Gulfport wreck kills one, multiple lanes of Hwy 90 still blocked
A water meter box at a home along Jefferson Street is several inches above the ground.
Water meter installation resumes in Jackson, weeks after third-party manager orders it to stop