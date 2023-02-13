Arrest made after Oxford bomb threat

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - An arrest was made hundreds of miles away after a bomb threat in Oxford.

Oxford police say a social media post was made regarding a bomb threat in Oxford on January 31.

Officers searched the area in question and determined there was no bomb.

Investigators tracked the threat back to Lily Mestemacher in Conway, Arkansas.

A warrant was issued and Mestemacher was arrested by Conway police and extradited to Oxford.

Mestemacher was booked in Lafayette County on a $50,000 bond.

