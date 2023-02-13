26th annual Souper Bowl held by the Salvation Army in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Before the kick-off for Super Bowl 57, folks here in the Capital City kicked off their very own Souper Bowl in an effort to give back to the community.

“It’s a blessing to be a blessing, and today is definitely a blessing for all of us to be here,” said Leon Seals, a former NFL player with the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles.

People from all over the Metro poured into the Salvation Army in Jackson Sunday to get a taste of some of the best soups donated by local restaurants and served by celebrity guests.

“We have celebrity servers from all over Jackson that come, and they’re serving our soups,” said Major Brenda Shafer with the Salvation Army. “Our own Maggie Wade is here. We’ve got NFL players that are retired that are here. We’ve got the judge. We’ve got a sheriff; we’ve got fire station people. Everybody you can imagine is here celebrating and helping us raise money for one of our biggest events.”

Over one hundred people paid to get into the 26th annual Souper Bowl so that they could taste anything from Table 100′s Chicken Noodle soup to Sal and Phil’s Crawfish Bisque and also help the Salvation Army feed Jackson’s homeless community.

“The Bible talks about stewardship giving to those that are in need, and we’re doing something to replenish our faith so that we can keep everything going well on Super Bowl Sunday,” Frank Sutton, a former NFL player with the New York Giants, said.

In addition to feeding those in need, celebrities had their own competition to see who could be named “Best Soup” this year.

“Let me tell you, I’m on the winning team today,” said Hinds County Judge Kenny Lewis. “We are winning. Not only do we have the best soup, we have the best server here in the cabinet.”

According to Major Shafer, their goal was to reach $5,000, and that goal was not only met but exceeded.

“This party before our Super Bowl parties tonight is so amazing for the community to come out and get together and be able to share a meal talk,” said Major Shafer. “It’s a big fundraiser, and so we thank the community for their support.”

