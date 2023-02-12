The State of Black America: Jackson Black History forum

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “It’s going to take the entire village to raise a child,” said State Senator Hillman Frazier.

“We must take responsibility,” Jackson Police Chief James Davis said. “Parents must be parents. Grown folk must be grown folk.”

“We have to be a part of our democracy. We have to,” said Judge Carlton Reeves.

These were the messages of just a few leaders who participated in a forum called ‘The State of Black America: Where do we go from here?’ held at Lynch Street CME Church.

They were all tackling a handful of issues plaguing the black community legislatively, educationally, and psychologically.

“I came because I really wanted to find out what the panel was going to say as to solutions for what’s happening in Jackson and the surrounding areas,” said Jacquelyn Johnson, an attendee of the forum.

One of the hot topics was Jackson’s crime and what can be done to curb it.

“Well, I do think we need greater resources,” said Johnson. “I think the community has to get back to loving one another, have to get back to doing those practices that actually help us heal within ourselves because I do believe the young people are hurting, and the church is a focal point in terms of reaching out to those young people.”

“We have to restore prayer back into the DNA of our children,” Pastor Jamie’l Capers said.

Pastor Capers organized the event, and he says it’s going to take more resources and the entire community coming together to spark change. “The church has to stand strong and be visible and have programs that meet the needs that address the needs of those in the community,” said Pastor Capers.

He also says we have to find the root causes of issues in order to find effective solutions.

