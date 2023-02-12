First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -

Wet, windy, and cold are the best ways to describe our Saturday. Pretty steady rainfall throughout much of the afternoon. Some radar estimates show 3 to 5 inches of rain in some locations. Low pressure over the Florida panhandle is whipping winds in here, out of the northeast, at 15+ mph. The afternoon high barely breaking out of the 40s. As that Florida low moves east, so will our rainfall. Forecast models bring the rain to an end, across our viewing area, by midnight. We’ll be balancing good news with bad, for a few days. The good news, we can enjoy the sunshine on Sunday and Monday. Bad news, clouds and rainfall will move back in here on Tuesday. Expect some scattered thunderstorms for your Valentines Day. No severe weather is anticipated. But, this Tuesday system will really prime our region with warm moist air, allowing a more potent storm system to offer up severe weather late Wednesday into Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has a preliminary threat of a level 2 out of 5. The timing and severity may change between now and then. The First Alert Weather team will monitor this system and keep you updated. Afterwards, cooler, drier air will filter in over us, bringing another round of freezing temperatures by Friday night.

