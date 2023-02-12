Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
First Alert Forecast: More sunshine for us on this Sunday with Highs reaching into the upper 50s! This week temperatures will rise with showers and storms returning to the forecast!

More sunshine in store for us today! Highs looking to reach into the upper 50s to low 60s...
More sunshine in store for us today! Highs looking to reach into the upper 50s to low 60s across the South.
By Branden Walker
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Sunday!

A cold morning is in store for us! With temperatures beginning at or near freezing this morning.

Overnight Lows are in the upper 20s and lower 30s early this Sunday. Sunshine will return for Super Bowl today - after the cold start, we’ll rebound near normal, in the upper 50s and lower 60s by afternoon. Mostly sunny skies with temperatures warming back up slightly.

Storms returning to the area Thursday, and some could be strong to severe with this next system!

EXTENDED FORECAST: We’ll kick off the new work and school week easily with a mix of clouds and sun Monday with highs in the middle 60s. Our next system will quickly emerge by Valentine’s Day Tuesday - featuring an afternoon and evening round of storms - a few could be strong as they roll through. Tuesday, Highs will return to the 70s with partly cloudy skies. By Wednesday we see a brief lull in our weather conditions with a quick surge of warmer air – back into the 70s before another risk of storms late Wednesday into early Thursday. Thursday brings us a chance for strong to severe storms. Right now, we are under a slight risk of storms to be severe. All storm modes will be possible, Tornado risk is low, but can’t rule out a few spin-ups.

Behind this system, another blast of wintry air sneaks in briefly for Friday going into the weekend.

