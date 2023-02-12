First Alert Forecast: Beautiful weather for the Super Bowl tonight with clear skies across the area. We are forecasting warmer temperatures this week alongside strong storms by Thursday.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Sunday evening!

Sunday has been beautiful for the most part with Highs reaching into the low 60s! Mostly sunny skies for us today! Temperatures will fall quickly tonight as Temps drop to the middle to upper 30s.

Going into Monday, we could see a few high clouds over the area. Monday morning will be chilly to start, but we will warm up quickly going into the afternoon. Highs for Monday, return to the upper 60s with mostly sunny skies. Lows Monday nightfall to the upper 40s with partly cloudy skies.

Going into Valentine’s Day, rain returns to the forecast for the afternoon and evening. Highs on Tuesday will reach into the low 70s as we see our rain chances returning to the area. A few storms can’t be ruled out. Lows Tuesday night fall to the middle to upper 50s.

Wednesday, our front will stall, and rain chances look to continue Wednesday across south Mississippi. Highs on Wednesday will reach into the middle 70s. We are looking at a 40% chance of showers and a few storms forming.

As we head into Thursday, our front will finally move through increasing our chances for strong to severe storms overnight Thursday going into Thursday morning. This cause a few problems for the morning commute. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 70s. Lows Thursday night fall to the middle 30s.

Friday going into the weekend, following the front Highs will drop to the 50s. Friday night going into Saturday morning Lows will fall to the low 30s to upper 20s bringing some chances for ice and frost conditions.

Saturday and Sunday, Highs look to remain in the middle to upper 50s with mostly to partly sunny skies.

