Two Injured in Thursday night McDowell Road Shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A simple drive down McDowell Road turned into a nightmare for LaKeisha Taylor Thursday night after eleven recorded shots were fired into the vehicle she was in.

Three people occupied the 2015 Toyota Elantra vehicle, including Taylor, her boyfriend, and her sister (the driver).

The three were headed to pick up Taylor’s sister’s daughter when they noticed a vehicle was following them rather closely.

Her sister noticed the vehicle hovering too close for comfort and presumed that they were being followed.

She elected to take evasive actions by running a red light to see if the car would continue following them.

“So she sped up real fast, and we went through a red light,” said LeKeisha Taylor. “So, the car came through the red light with us. So, then that’s when we noticed the car was following us. So, then I told her I said call 9-1-1 because at that point I was scared.”

Taylor claims that when her sister picked up the phone to contact the Jackson Police Department, gunshots began to ring out.

“It was just like firecrackers, and then I just realized I thought I had been hit because my face just started burning all of a sudden, but it was the glass from the mirror,” said Taylor. “As my sister proceeds to turn around, she felt like she was hit. She said, ‘I’m shot.’ And then my boyfriend was like, ‘I’m shot.’ So, I was like, look, just go. Just don’t stop.

Taylor was the only one in the vehicle who did not sustain an injury from the incident.

Her boyfriend and sister were taken to an undisclosed hospital for emergency treatment.

She said her boyfriend was discharged Friday morning, but her sister had to undergo emergency surgery and remains in medical care.

In light of the incident, Taylor wants answers as to why the suspects were targeting her and her family.

“Somebody just took it up on their own to want to target people last night for no apparent reason,” said Taylor. “I mean, we don’t bother nobody. We haven’t gotten into any confusion with anybody. So, I don’t know why they would want to hurt anyone that’s an innocent person.”

WLBT reached out to the Jackson Police Department for further information regarding the case but received no answer.

Taylor said when the shooting finally ended, the suspects drove away like nothing happened.

The unidentified suspects are presumed to still be at large.

