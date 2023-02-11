MHSAA boys and girls basketball first round of the playoffs picture

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Teams all across our local area are preparing for round one of the playoffs! Check out the teams and who they will be playing below.

(The story has been updated as we are notified for days and times that games are moved to)

1A girls:

Bay Springs hosts West Tallahatchie on Monday February 13th. Will play the winner of McAdams vs Richton.

1A boys:

Bay Springs hosts South Delta on Tuesday February 14th at 6 p.m. The winner advances to play the winner of the Leake County vs Salem game.

2A girls:

Lake will host Loyd star on Monday February 13th at 6 p.m. The winner advances to take on the winner of the Sacred Heart vs Pisgah game.

Newton will travel to Bogue Chitto on Monday February 13th at 6 p.m. The winner advances to take on the winner of the Velma Jackson vs North Forrest game.

Kemper County hosts Amite County on Monday February 13th at 6 p.m. The winner advances to take on the winner of the Heidelberg vs Scott Central game.

2A boys:

Kemper County hosts Loyd Star on Tuesday February 14th at 6 p.m. The winner advances to play the winner of the Heidelberg vs Pisgah game.

Lake travels to Bogue Chitto on Tuesday February 14th at 6 p.m. The winner will advance to take on the winner of the Velma Jackson vs North Forest game.

Newton will host Amite County on Tuesday February 14th at 6 p.m. The winner advances to play the winner of the Stringer vs Pelahatchie game.

Philadelphia will travel to East Marion on Tuesday February 14th at 6 p.m. The winner will advance to take on the winner of the Scott Central vs Collins game.

3A girls:

Enterprise will travel to Franklin County on Monday February 13th at 6 p.m. The winner advances to take on the winner of the Crystal Springs vs Tylertown game.

Union travels to Port Gibson on Tuesday February 14th at 6 p.m. The winner advances to take on the winner of the St. Andrew’s vs West Marion game.

3A boys:

Southeast Lauderdale will host Franklin County in round one of the MHSAA playoffs on Tuesday February 14th at 6 p.m. The winner advances to take on the winner of the Tylertown vs McLaurin game.

Union will travel to Port Gibson for round one of the MHSAA playoffs on Tuesday February 14th at 7:30 p.m. The winner advances to take on the winner of the Crystal Springs vs Jefferson Davis County game.

4A girls:

Choctaw Central will host North Pontotoc in round one of the MHSAA playoffs on Monday February 13th at 6 p.m. The winner advances to take on the winner of the Tishomingo County vs Sentatobia game.

Quitman hosts Purvis in round one of the MHSAA playoffs on Monday February 13th at 6 p.m. The winner advances to take on the winner of the Bay High vs Lanier game.

Newton County hosts Columbia in round one of the MHSAA playoffs on Monday February 13th at 6 p.m. The winner advances to take on the winner of the Pass Christian vs South Pike game.

4A boys:

Newton County hosts Sumrall in round one of the MHSAA playoffs on Tuesday February 14th at 6 p.m. The winner advances to take on the winner of the Bay High vs McComb game.

Choctaw Central hosts Ripley in round one of the MHSAA playoffs on Tuesday February 14th at 6 p.m. The winner advances to take on the winner of the Itawamba vs Clarksdale game.

Northeast Lauderdale will travel to Pontotoc in round one of the MHSAA playoffs on Tuesday February 14th at 6 p.m. The winner advances to take on the winner of the Greenwood vs Mooreville game.

Quitman will host Columbia in round one of the MHSAA playoffs on Tuesday February 14th at 6 p.m. The winner advances to take on the winner of the Pass Christian vs South Pike game.

West Lauderdale will travel to South Pontotoc in round one of the MHSAA playoffs on Tuesday February 14th at 6 p.m. The winner advances to take on the winner of the Yazoo City vs Caledonia game.

5A girls:

Neshoba Central will host Columbus in round one of the MHSAA playoffs on Tuesday February 14th 13th at 6 p.m. The winner will advance to take on Lafayette.

5A boys:

Neshoba Central will host Columbus in round one of the MHSAA playoffs on Tuesday February 14th at 7:30 p.m. The winner will advance to take on Cleveland Central.

6A girls:

Meridian will host Pascagoula in round one of the MHSAA playoffs on Monday February 13th at 6 p.m. The winner will advance to take on Biloxi.

6A boys:

Meridian will host Ocean Springs in round one of the MHSAA playoffs on Tuesday February 14th at 6 p.m. The winner will advance to take on Biloxi.

This year the quarterfinals will be played at a neutral site. So after the first and second round teams will travel to Pearl River, Itawamba, Mississippi Valley State or Clinton High School. The semi finals and the championships will be played at the Mississippi Coliseum.

