JPS scholars win first and second place at 2023 Hinds County Spelling Bee

Ashlynn-Kai McClinton (L) Dr. Errick L. Greene (M) Arden Pierre (R)
Ashlynn-Kai McClinton (L) Dr. Errick L. Greene (M) Arden Pierre (R)(Jackson Public School District)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Public School scholars won first and second place at the 2023 Hinds County Spelling Bee on Saturday.

Ashlynn-Kai McClinton, a 5th grader at Raines Elementary School, defeated 45 other contestants to win first place. The 5th grader and Arden Pierre, a 4th grader at McWillie Elementary School, went toe to toe spelling words in extended rounds of competition.

Ultimately, Ashlynn-Kai was able to pull out the victory by spelling the word “ramifications.” She will now advance to the state competition at the Mississippi University for Women, which will take place from March 3rd to the 4th.

The Jackson Public School District hosted the spelling bee at Northwest Jackson IB Middle School.

Dr. Vicki Davidson, Chasedy Gilford, and Othor Cain judged the competition. Tiffiany Cline served as facilitator, and JPS Deputy Superintendent Dr. Michael Cormack Jr. was the pronouncer.

The participants included second through fifth-grade students from private and public schools within Hinds County. Each school previously held a school-level spelling contest. The top spellers from those schools advanced to the county competition.

