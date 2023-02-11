Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

Hattiesburg commercial burglary suspect in custody

Bobby Boone, who was wanted by Hattiesburg police in connection with a commercial burglary, was...
Bobby Boone, who was wanted by Hattiesburg police in connection with a commercial burglary, was taken into custody Friday afternoon.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man wanted by police in connection to a recent commercial burglary is in custody, Hattiesburg Police Department said late Friday afternoon.

In a one-line release Friday, HPD announced that Bobby Boone, 51, had been taken into custody and booked into the Forrest County Jail.

No other details were offered regarding Boone.

HPD had sent a release Wednesday, asking the public for help in locating Boone, who had a warrant sworn for his arrest in connection to a break-in last Sunday at the 4th Street Bar, 2505 W. Fourth St., Hattiesburg.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money
Hinds Co. woman becomes millionaire after claiming largest lottery prize in state history
Someone just missed out on $500,000
Someone just missed out on $500,000
The Lewis Ranch is up for sale, much to the shock of Lewis's son. Turns out, the home was never...
Jerry Lee Lewis’ son ordered to vacate ranch by March 5
Kevin Frazier, 59: Richland drug dealer arrested, charged with five felony drug charges
Richland drug dealer arrested, charged with five felony drug charges
One person taken to hospital after shooting in Fondren; nearby bowling alley employees assist victim

Latest News

WLBT at 6a
Dr. Umar Johnson leads protest in Jackson following controversial bills passed at the State Capitol this week
Gardner Minshew to represent the metro in the Super Bowl
Dr. Umar Johnson leads protest in Jackson following controversial bills passed at the State Capitol