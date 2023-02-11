Gardner Minshew to represent the metro in the Super Bowl

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Magnolia State will be well-represented in the Super Bowl.

The Jackson metro area has a representative from Brandon High School: Brandon High School graduate Gardner Minshew.

Minshew is the backup quarterback for the NFC-champion Philadelphia Eagles. Minshew started two games for the Eagles this season when starting QB Jalen Hurts was injured.

“That Dallas game was awesome, it was a shoot-out, and he had a great game,” said Flint Minshew, Gardner’s father.

Flint attended every Eagles game this season, including pre and post-season, and he and his family will be in Arizona for the Super Bowl to, of course, support Gardner.

“I’m always proud of him because of how hard he works, and I’m happy for him for his past success,” Flint Minshew said. “The pride never changes.”

Flint knew Gardner was going to be a good football player from a young age. Before all his accolades, even before his father knew if he’d be big enough to be a college quarterback, Flint saw Gardner’s skill in pee-wee ball.

“The linebacker came up and covered the running back, and so he lofted the ball up the field and led the running back up the field, and I’m like, ‘man, he just saw that,’ you know, and it was like ten years old,” Flint said.

The route to the Super Bowl wasn’t an easy one for Gardner Minshew. After graduating from Brandon in December 2014, he enrolled at Troy University and spent spring with the Trojans before transferring to Northwest Mississippi Community College. At NWCC, Minshew won an NJCAA national championship.

He then transferred to East Carolina University, where he spent two seasons, before again transferring to Washington State. In one season playing for Mike Leach in Pullman, Gardner broke the Pac-12 passing yard record.

“He’s one of those kids that really put in the effort, dotted every I, crossed every T, and it’s good to see that payoff,” said Wyatt Rogers, the offensive coordinator for the Brandon football team. “He’s the guy that, if he gets the opportunity. He’s going to grab it.”

Gardner was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft and was slated to be the backup for Nick Foles. Foles was injured in week one of the 2019 season, and Gardner took over the starting role in Foles’ absence, throwing for 3,271 yards and 21 touchdowns in 14 total games that season, starting 12.

In 2021, Minshew was traded to the Eagles, where he has backed up Hurts for the last two seasons. Minshew even came in the final two plays of the NFC Championship game to run out the clock in the 31-7 win over the 49ers.

As the team traveled to the airport earlier this week to fly to Arizona, Minshew couldn’t help but think back to a time in high school.

“He compared it to his bus ride here when we were playing South Panola in the state championship game, with the fans lining the streets,” Rogers said.

Gardner’s journey has been full of twists and turns, but he’s worked hard through it all and has been rewarded with a trip to the most important game of the year.

“He proved a lot of people who didn’t believe in him wrong,” Flint Minshew said. “I like the way he puts it: he proved a lot more people right, the people who believed in him.”

Gardner’s journey serves as an inspiration for all the Bulldogs who have played since he graduated.

“He gives the kids hope that maybe if I put in the time that Gardner did, and the effort, that I may have a shot to move on to the next level,” Rogers said.

Gardner’s mom, dad, and two sisters will be at State Farm Stadium, cheering on the Birds and hoping for him to get a chance to get into the game. All the people of Central Mississippi who can’t make it to Arizona for the game will be there in spirit, cheering for Gardner.

“It’s amazing how many people that just support him and his success, and we’re just thankful that we live in a community like this,” Flint Minshew said.

