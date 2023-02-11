First medical cannabis dispensary which grows and sells opens in Byram

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Byram is opening the way for medical marijuana sales in Hinds County. The first cannabis dispensary in the county made its first sale Friday. River Remedy is not only a dispensary. The product is also grown there. It’s a first in the state.

“I wanted to be the first, me and my brother,” said Daniel Slay of Byram.

He and his brother Dwayne were the first to enter the doors of River Remedy dispensary opening day. The 71-year-old suffers paralysis in his arm and pain after neck surgery. He is 100 percent disabled and happy to find a safe alternative for relief.

“People that buy it on the street, you don’t know what you’re getting,” said Slay. “What it could be dusted with or what it could be put into it and all that, and it takes that fear away from you.”

Qualified patients are given the option of 17 strains of flower or vaporized cartridges with THC.

“Really, what we want to do is offer natural remedies for people that are seeking relief when prescription drugs might or might not be getting the job done,” said River Remedy CEO William Chism.

The product is cultivated, processed, and sold in this 37,000-square-foot building.

“We’re very focused on very, very high-quality flower, not just bulk mass-produced flower,” said Chism. “So we take that extra time to make sure that everything is of the highest quality, so we’ll never sacrifice on quality here.”

The product is sold from one to 21 grams, placed in a smell-proof bag.

“I won’t be as afraid of where I’m getting it from,” added Slay. I know it’s been taken care of”.

River Remedy has security with surveillance and is open 10:00 a.m.- 6:30 p.m. Monday - Saturday.

