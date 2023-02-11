Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
First Alert Forecast: Saturday brings chilly and wet conditions for us, and then we return much warmer on Sunday! We are also tracking storms this upcoming week!

Wet, dreary and cold for us today! We're watching another system move into the area bringing us cloud cover and rain chances throughout the day.
Wet, dreary and cold for us today! We're watching another system move into the area bringing us cloud cover and rain chances throughout the day.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Saturday!

As we head into the weekend!

A cold-core low will pivot over the area Saturday, featuring clouds and occasional showers, keeping temperatures quite chilly – stuck in the 40s with a blustery north wind. A few wet snowflakes or sleet pellets could mix in with the main rain as it rotates through the area. We’ll see skies clearing, gradually, with overnight lows falling well into the upper 20s and lower 30s early Sunday. Sunshine will return for Super Bowl Sunday - after the cold start, we’ll rebound near normal, in the upper 50s and lower 60s by afternoon.

Chilly and wet today with Highs reaching only into the middle 40s. We will see a constant rise in temperatures going forward with storms possible Thursday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: We’ll kick off the new work and school week easily with a mix of clouds and sun Monday with highs in the middle 60s. Our next system will quickly emerge by Valentine’s Day Tuesday - featuring an afternoon and evening round of storms - a few could be strong as they roll through. A brief lull Wednesday with a quick surge of warmer air – back into the 70s before another risk of storms late Wednesday into early Thursday. Behind this system, another blast of wintry air sneaks in briefly by next Friday.

