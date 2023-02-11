Company to close its Clinton manufacturing plant this year

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Executives at Milwaukee Tools plan to close their Clinton manufacturing plant by the end of September. The plant currently employs people, according to a company spokesperson.

The factory, which manufactures cordless power tools, began production in late 2021, said Public Relations Manager Heather McGee.

“We’ve recently made the decision to transition operations out of our Clinton facility and relocate these activities to our other facilities,” reads a company statement.

The change, which will come as “a rolling close,” will be necessary in order to “improve the performance of Milwaukee Tools’ supply chain,” the statement continues.

Marlee Price, public information officer for the city of Clinton, said the news was delivered to her office Thursday from the company headquarters in Wisconsin.

“It’s definitely a shock,” Price said. “I don’t think anyone here was expecting this.” Price said the company noted plans to reorganize and consolidate.

A Milwaukee Tools employee, who did not wish to be identified, told WLBT the news was delivered during a sudden plant-wide meeting Thursday. Employees were told they would be let go in April, she said.

Techtronic Industries, Co., Ltd currently owns the company.

McGee said Milwaukee Tools currently employs more than 10,000 workers in the U.S. -- 4,000 of them in Mississippi.

