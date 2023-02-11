Attorney asks court to vacate ruling ordering demolition of Briarwood One

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nearly a month after a Jackson Municipal Court judge ordered him to tear it down, the owner of a derelict office building in Northeast Jackson is asking the court to vacate the ruling.

On Thursday, an attorney for Mike Kohan filed an emergency motion to vacate and stay the execution of judgment requiring him to tear down the Briarwood One building on Briarwood Drive.

The motion also is asking the judge to waive or reduce the bond for Kohan, who received a $2,500 cost bond and a $1 million appearance bond.

In January, Judge Jeff Reynolds ordered Kohan to demolish the facility within 30 days or face jail time. He was sentenced to six months in jail, but that sentence was suspended contingent upon the building’s demolition, court records show.

John Martin, an attorney for Kohan, said his client never received a citation notifying him of the charges against him.

“The only known citation involving the property was issued to Mr. Joseph Saponaro, an attorney in Cleveland, OH, who has no ownership interest in the property (and is not a registered agent for its owner, Briarwood Realty Holding, LLC),” Martin wrote.

“The lack of notice to defendant renders the judgment void [from the beginning].”

Briarwood One sits at the corner of Briarwood Drive and the I-55 Frontage Road. The building, with large black, glass windows and a unique triangle shape, once was a hub for business, and even housed an online college.

The building’s main tenants today are vagrants. Much of the building inside has been trashed, while outside, everything from shopping carts to needles have been spotted.

Since the electricty has been turned off, the basement parking area has flooded. The smell of sewage and trash is present. (WLBT)

Meanwhile, the facility’s underground parking area floods, largely because the pumps that used to pull water out during rainstorms cannot run without electricity.

According to the application for reinstatement for Briarwood Realty Holding filed with the Mississippi Secretary of State on February 8, 2023, the registered agent for the company is another firm, Business Filings Incorporated. The document lists its address in Flowood.

A business filing for that company showed Business Filings Incorporated merged with another firm last year and has a new principal address in Madison, Wisconsin.

While Martin says Saponaro is not the registered agent for Briarwood One’s owner, filings for Briarwood Realty Holding shows that Saponaro was authorized to file its business reinstatement form.

Martin is asking the court to set a new hearing once process is served to the property owner or his agent. He also is asking for bond to be waived or reduced.

Wrote Martin, “Defendant cannot reasonably obtain a bond in the amount set by the court. Defendant is represented by counsel in this matter, and therefore... will be represented at proceedings.”

Martin was not immediately available for comment.

WLBT Investigative Reporter C.J. LeMaster contributed to this story.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.