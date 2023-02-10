Woman safe after being kidnapped; Man still on the run in Copiah Co.

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A domestic incident between a man and woman led to a kidnapping on Thursday.

The female victim is from Simpson County, Copiah County Sheriff Byron Swilley said, adding that it is possible the two people involved were a boyfriend and a girlfriend.

The boyfriend took the woman against her will. Simpson County deputies soon alerted Copiah County deputies of the situation.

A Copiah County deputy pulled the couple over on Ruby Road at Gatesville Road. The female victim is safe, but did receive minor injuries.

The male suspect fled the scene and law enforcement is currently searching for him in the area where they were pulled over.

Swilley does not believe he is armed and dangerous.

