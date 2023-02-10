Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

Woman safe after being kidnapped; Man still on the run in Copiah Co.

(WLBT)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A domestic incident between a man and woman led to a kidnapping on Thursday.

The female victim is from Simpson County, Copiah County Sheriff Byron Swilley said, adding that it is possible the two people involved were a boyfriend and a girlfriend.

The boyfriend took the woman against her will. Simpson County deputies soon alerted Copiah County deputies of the situation.

A Copiah County deputy pulled the couple over on Ruby Road at Gatesville Road. The female victim is safe, but did receive minor injuries.

The male suspect fled the scene and law enforcement is currently searching for him in the area where they were pulled over.

Swilley does not believe he is armed and dangerous.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson policewoman connected to officer-involved death fired, city officials confirm
Jackson policewoman connected to officer-involved death fired, city officials confirm
Search continues for man who fell off barge into Mississippi River
Search continues for man who fell off barge into Mississippi River
Commissioner Pete Perry says a contractor temporarily quit work on a project after it was not...
Contractor walked off Jackson road project after not being paid, one-percent commissioner says
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Traverro McElroy was found dead in Texas, more than a month after escaping from the Hinds...
Hinds County inmate who escaped on Christmas Day found dead in Texas

Latest News

‘State of Black America’ panel to be held at West Jackson church
‘State of Black America’ panel to be held at West Jackson church
‘State of Black America’ panel to be held at West Jackson church
Montford Point Marine to celebrate 100th birthday
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version