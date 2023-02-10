Two arrested, charged in death of 16-year-old in Yazoo County

YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged two people in connection to the shooting death of a 16-year-old.

Chief Investigator Noble Brooks, Jr. says the following people are behind bars.

Kendrick Terell Myers, 19, charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault

James L. Banks, 22, charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault

Brooks says there is no official motive, but that it may be connected to a fight at a local high school.

No additional details were released.

There has been no preliminary hearing for either suspect.

