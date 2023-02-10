Things To Know Friday, February 10

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Hinds Co. woman becomes millionaire after claiming largest lottery prize in state history

Prosecutors said a husband and wife have been sentenced to jail for stealing over $230,000 from a Charlotte high school's athletics boosters. (Source: Pexels)

A Hinds County woman has become an overnight millionaire after claiming the $4 million prize she won back in January. The Mississippi Lottery made the announcement Thursday, saying that they also visited with her and asked how she would be spending her newfound fortune. The ticket was the largest in Mississippi Lottery history. The retailer who sold the winning ticket, the Chevron in Byram, will also receive $5,000.

2. Black History: Movers, Shakers and History Breakers

As we continue our celebration of Black History Month, WLBT is shining a spotlight on movers, shakers, and history-breakers who are picking up the torch, leading the way, and making a difference. They are focused on creating a better future and striving for excellence. Read full story here.

3. Favre suing state auditor for ‘shamelessly and falsely attacking... good name’

Former Green Bay Packers' Brett Favre during a halftime ceremony of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke) (Matt Ludtke | AP)

A former NFL quarterback linked to the largest welfare scandal in Mississippi history is suing the state auditor for “shamelessly and falsely attacking his good name.” On Thursday, Brett Favre filed suit in Hinds County Circuit Court seeking damages against Auditor Shad White, alleging that the auditor attacked Favre to advance his political career and to gain national attention. “White has gained national media attention he previously could have only dreamed of, including appearances on television shows on CNN and HBO, a popular ESPN podcast, as well as interviews for print and online media,” Favre’s attorneys wrote. “None of these national media outlets would have paid White the slightest attention had he not been attacking Favre.” Officials in White’s office are firing back, saying “everything Auditor White has said about this case is true and is backed by years of audit work by the professionals at the office.”

