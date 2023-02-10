‘State of Black America’ panel to be held at West Jackson church

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State lawmakers and local law enforcement are looking to inspire and spark change in communities in West Jackson on Saturday during a panel.

After a year of high crime, violence and poverty in the capital city, Pastor Jamie Casper of Lynch Street CME Church in West Jackson said he wants to address those issues.

“We want to take a moment to reflect upon where we have been as a race. Want to analyze where we are, and project where we can go. But I think it is important that we have this discussion. Because there are so many issues that are plaguing our community,” Casper said.

Six African American state and city leaders, including State Senator Hillman Frazier, said they’re looking to inspire change in Jackson - something he experienced himself at a young age.

“I was born in Jackson in, at one time, considered to be the worst part of town. I was on campus to Jackson State during the shooting. We learned from our professors and president to turn that negative into something positive. And because of their inspiration, their guidance, we’re able to turn the tragic events in May of 1970 to something positive. So now, a lot of us serve in a position where we can make a difference,” Sen. Frazier explained.

But the event isn’t just working to get Jackson’s youth on the right path to success. Organizers said it’s important people of all ages attend to help facilitate a generational change.

“I think it is an imperative that everyone in the community is a part of this event. Because, for me, I think it will serve as a reality check. But also as inspiration. I think we want to set a fire in the hearts of those in this community,” Casper said.

“Jackson has a lot of potential, the future can be bright. But we all must work together to make it happen. And so that’s our job on Saturday, sit down to inspire folks that we do have a future,” Sen. Frazier said.

The panel will be held at Lynch Street CME Church at 11 a.m. Saturday. The event is for all ages, and adults are encouraged to come and bring their families.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.