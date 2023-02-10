Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Richland drug dealer arrested, charged with five felony drug charges

Kevin Frazier, 59: Richland drug dealer arrested, charged with five felony drug charges
Kevin Frazier, 59: Richland drug dealer arrested, charged with five felony drug charges(Richland Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - After an extensive investigation, a Richland drug dealer who had four felony arrest warrants was apprehended Thursday morning.

According to the Richland Police Department, over the past several months, their FLEX Unit worked on an ongoing narcotics investigation at a home in Richland where methamphetamine was being distributed.

Thursday, the Richland Police Department’s SWAT team, FLEX Unit, and the Pearl Police Department SWAT team executed a search warrant at the home and arrested 59-year-old Kevin Joe Frazier.

Prior to his apprehension, the four warrants included the sale, possession and transfer of methamphetamine, which all occurred at Frazier’s home.

Once Frazier was arrested, investigators conducted a search of the property and found approximately eight grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

The suspect is also charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

The total bond for Frazier was set at $500,000, and if convicted of all five felony drug charges, he faces nearly 50 years in prison.

“The Richland Police Department is going to continue to rid the city of drugs and the violators involved with drug use and distribution,” their Facebook post read. “We want to thank the Pearl Police Department for the mutual aid from their SWAT team, assisting in executing the warrants, to ensure the safety of the officers, the citizens, and the violators.”

