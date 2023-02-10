Careers
NAS-trained pilots part of flyover team at Super Bowl 57

LT Caitie Perkowski (left) and LT Suzelle Thomas (right) both received their wings of gold at Naval Air Station Meridian.
The flyover at the Super Bowl will have NAS Meridian represented very well. LT Caitie Perkowski (left) and LT Suzelle Thomas (right) both received their wings of gold at Naval Air Station Meridian.(ABC)
By Kayna Whitworth
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
PHOENIX (ABC/WTOK) – Women are part of a 300-mile-an-hour historic first this weekend right before Super Bowl 57. And it’s special for Meridian, Miss., as well.

“It’s any pilots dream to do this,” said LT Caitie Perkowski, of Albuquerque, N.M.

”I think it’s a great testament in naval aviation,” said LT Suzelle Thomas, of Birmingham, Ala.

Perkowski and Thomas both received their wings of gold at Naval Air Station Meridian.

For the first time ever, all the Navy jets flying over the stadium before the game will be piloted by women.

“Call sign ‘Jenga’,” said Perkowski.

”I’m so new to the fleet I don’t have a call sign yet,” said Thomas.

Perkowski and Thomas are two of the four pilots in the diamond formation.
”I’ll be in what’s known as the slot, so I will be the back of the diamond,” said Perkowski.
”And then I’ll be on the left wing,” Thomas said.
One of the people that trained these two pilots on the plane they’ll be flying was also a woman.
“She was the first female that I ever met or trained with. She taught me much of what I know about the F35. it’s an honor that she’s in this group,” said Thomas.
“I love landing on the aircraft. It’s my favorite thing,” Perkowski said.
While Perkowski has spent most of her career flying on and off a 100,000 ton aircraft carrier, getting the call to fly over the Super Bowl is a whole new ballgame.
“I didn’t believe it,” Perkowski said.
”It was surreal,” said Thomas. “As a football fan, when I got the call to do the Super Bowl flyovers, it’s almost like a dream, initially, for someone who loves the NFL.”
While they are living their dream, make no mistake. These dogged war-fighters are clearing the air for the next generation of fighter pilots.
“What it what it boils down to is that we trained to do this job together,” said Perkowski. “I didn’t join the Navy to be a female fighter pilot. I joined the Navy to be a fighter pilot, so to me, it makes no difference.”

