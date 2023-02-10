Magee high school subject to threat, experienced brief lockdown

MAGEE, Miss. (WLBT) - Magee High School received a threat Thursday morning, causing the institution to briefly lock down.

According to Magee High School administrators, they were made aware of a threat that was shared on Instagram, warning students not to come school with the image of a weapon, by an unidentified individual around 9 a.m.

School administrators immediately contacted the Magee Police Department and Simpson County Sheriff’s Office.

Students and staff were placed on a lock down until police officials conducted a full search of the campus. No weapons were uncovered, and students were able to return to a normal school schedule.

“The safety of our students and staff are our top priority,” a statement from the school read. “We take these types of matters seriously as it relates to our students. We are thankful for MPD and the Sheriff’s Department for arriving on scene and acting so quickly. Police officials are in charge of this investigation, which is still ongoing.”

