Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

Magee high school subject to threat, experienced brief lockdown

Magee High School
Magee High School(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAGEE, Miss. (WLBT) - Magee High School received a threat Thursday morning, causing the institution to briefly lock down.

According to Magee High School administrators, they were made aware of a threat that was shared on Instagram, warning students not to come school with the image of a weapon, by an unidentified individual around 9 a.m.

School administrators immediately contacted the Magee Police Department and Simpson County Sheriff’s Office.

Students and staff were placed on a lock down until police officials conducted a full search of the campus. No weapons were uncovered, and students were able to return to a normal school schedule.

“The safety of our students and staff are our top priority,” a statement from the school read. “We take these types of matters seriously as it relates to our students. We are thankful for MPD and the Sheriff’s Department for arriving on scene and acting so quickly. Police officials are in charge of this investigation, which is still ongoing.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money
Hinds Co. woman becomes millionaire after claiming largest lottery prize in state history
One person taken to hospital after shooting in Fondren; nearby bowling alley employees assist victim
Search continues for man who fell off barge into Mississippi River
Search continues for man who fell off barge into Mississippi River
Traverro McElroy was found dead in Texas, more than a month after escaping from the Hinds...
Hinds County inmate who escaped on Christmas Day found dead in Texas
Woman safe after being kidnapped; Man still on the run in Copiah Co.
Woman safe after being kidnapped; Man still on the run in Copiah Co.

Latest News

WLBT at 6p - clipped version
Columbus police officer victim of drive-by shooting, struck in eye with glass
Columbus police officer victim of drive-by shooting, struck in eye with glass
WLBT DIGITAL DESK: Cowboys and cowgirls, here’s your 2023 Dixie National Rodeo guide
DIGITAL DESK: 2023 Dixie National Rodeo preview
There has been no preliminary hearing for either suspect.
Two arrested, charged in death of 16-year-old in Yazoo County