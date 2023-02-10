JSU great named to Greater Flint African American Sports Hall of Fame

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Jackson State football star was named to the Greater Flint African American Sports Hall of Fame.

According to JSU Athletics, the former defensive end Fernando Smith, who had a long NFL career, was honored with the selection Thursday.

During his career as a JSU Tigers, Smith was a two-time first team All Southwestern Athletic Conference selection at linebacker representing Jackson State during the ‘92 and ‘93 seasons, capping his career with 131 tackles and 11 sacks as a senior at the capital city’s university.

Smith was a second-round NFL draft pick (55th overall) for the Minnesota Vikings in 1994 and played eight pro seasons as a defensive end with the Vikings (1994-97), Jacksonville (1998), Baltimore (1999), and St. Louis (2000).

The JSU great participated in 80 games during his professional football career - most notably while a member of the Vikings - and faced iconic players, like legendary Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders.

Smith recorded 161 tackles, 20 sacks, seven fumble recoveries, and five forced fumbles while in the NFL.

Smith, along with his brother Robaire and six other Flint, Michigan greats, will be officially inducted on March 26, 2023, in Grand Blanc, Michigan

