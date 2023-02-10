Jackson names Robert Lee interim public works director

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s city engineer will serve as its new public works director, at least on an interim basis.

Friday, the city announced that City Engineer Robert Lee had been tapped to be the interim director, as the city begins a nationwide search to find a permanent candidate to fill the position.

“This is a big responsibility in our city given our challenges, and the city is grateful for Mr. Lee’s interest in taking on the job,” Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said in a statement. “I have full trust in his decision-making, knowledge and skills moving forward.”

Lee began his career with the city 20 years ago, after graduating from Mississippi State University. He also served as senior civil engineer and city engineer, where he has oversight over all the development of capital improvement projects for the city, a news release from Jackson states.

Lee will be the department’s first director in months. The previous interim director, Jordan Hillman, stepped down to serve as deputy director over water and now works as an executive on-loan for JXN Water, the company now heading up the city’s water department and water billing department.

The mayor has come under fire in recent weeks for failing to name an appointment.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.