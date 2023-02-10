Jackson farm provides produce for new eatery serving the inner city

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - West Jackson is described as one of the food deserts in the Capital City, lacking access to fresh produce.

But that is changing with the partnerships formed by the Jackson Medical Mall Foundation.

Thursday was the grand opening of a restaurant that brings residents food straight from the farm to their table. The west Jackson farm on 68-acres is now providing fresh fruits and vegetables for a restaurant serving the inner city.

“I refuse to sit around and let food deserts be a way of life,” said Foot Print Farms owner Dr. Cindy Ayers Elliott.

The farm began changing that in 2010. Everything from collard greens to tomatoes, as well as cows and goats, are grown and raised here.

Now through a collaboration with the Jackson Medical Mall Foundation, fresh produce will be served at the Culinary Kitchen. Thursday was the ribbon cutting to offer healthy food options to the community.

“Food is medicine. We need to utilize what we have,” said Ayers Elliott. ”It’s coming from the earth. It’s truly real food, not just processed. I’m not saying stop eating fast food. I’m saying you need to limit and look at what you’re eating.”

The eatery shared samplings of some of the salads, meals and juices on the menu. Sherron Day is Chef “She She,” the featured chef who wants customers in the community to expand their palette and shrink their waist lines.

“Healthier options can be delicious as well as nutritious, and they can get away from the myth that all you’re eating is grass because we have some of the most amazing tasting food here in the area,” said Day.

Foot Print Farms is working with over 200 farmers to provide the food being served.

The Culinary Kitchen can take EBT for prep boxes and opens Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

