First Lady delivers ‘Fred the Turtle’ activity books to JPS district

By WLBT Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - First Lady Elee Reeves made a special appearance at a JPS elementary school Thursday morning.

She read the book Mississippi’s Fred the Turtle to students at Key Elementary. The first lady launched the activity book last year.

Reeves says she partnered with the Department of Education and Child Protection Services to put together the book for students.

“We came up with a list of thoughts and ideas, and wanted to share with students things about how to be friends, what to do to make yourself not afraid, how to be brave and we developed the co-activity coloring book that took a life of its own and we called it Fred the Turtle and he is crawling all over Mississippi,” Reeves said.

