First Alert Forecast:

By Dave Roberts
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Temperatures will into the 40s overnight. More clouds will begin to build in on Friday to round out the work week as an area upper level low-pressure nears the area. Highs tomorrow afternoon will be back in the lower 60s under partly cloudy skies. Chances for rain will also pick up by Friday night as the system begins to pass overhead. This disturbance will keep chances for showers in the forecast for Saturday as cooler air funnels in. Temperatures Saturday afternoon look to only make it to the 40s before falling near and below freezing overnight. Skies will brighten up by Sunday as the system exits to the east with closer to normal temperatures. Our weather will gradually turn warmer next week ahead of more rain/thunderstorm chances, especially next Tuesday and Thursday.

