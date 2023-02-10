Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
First Alert Forecast: Seasonable and sunny on this Friday, but our CHILLY and wet weather returns Saturday! Storms return to the forecast next week!

Major drop in temperatures from today to Saturday. The middle 60s for Highs on the behalf of our Friday and then a major drop in temperatures for our Saturday as an upper level closed Low moves into the area bringing cold temperatures and light rain.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:53 PM CST
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -

Temperatures change on the way for our Saturday as Highs drop to the middle 40s! We return to the 60s on Sunday. More storms are on the way next week!

Happy Friday!

We are forecasting a few clouds streaking through the region from time to time today. Otherwise, mostly quiet for our Friday with Highs reaching into the low to middle 60s. Clouds will gradually increase overnight with a few showers, mainly west of I-55, possibly as lows fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

WEEKEND PLANNER: A cold-core low will pivot over the area Saturday, featuring clouds and occasional showers, keeping temperatures quite chilly – stuck in the 40s with a blustery north wind. A few wet snowflakes or sleet pellets could mix in with the main rain as it rotates through the area. We’ll see skies clearing, gradually, with overnight lows falling well into the upper 20s and lower 30s early Sunday. Sunshine will return for Super Bowl Sunday - after the cold start, we’ll rebound near normal, in the upper 50s and lower 60s by afternoon.

EXTENDED FORECAST: We’ll kick off the new work and school week easily with a mix of clouds and sun Monday with highs in the middle 60s. Our next system will quickly emerge by Valentine’s Day Tuesday - featuring an afternoon and evening round of storms - a few could be strong as they roll through. A brief lull Wednesday with a quick surge of warmer air – back into the 70s before another risk of storms late Wednesday into early Thursday. Behind this system, another blast of wintry air sneaks in briefly by next Friday.

