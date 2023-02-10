Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

First Alert Forecast: quiet, seasonable Friday; showery, chilly & blustery Saturday

By Patrick Ellis
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:40 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FRIDAY: With the front that brought storms to central and southwest Mississippi Wednesday still lodged to our south, we’ll see a few clouds streaking through the region from time to time today. Otherwise, a mostly quiet day with highs in the lower to middle 60s. Clouds will gradually increase overnight with a few showers, mainly west of I-55, possible as lows fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

WEEKEND PLANNER: A cold-core low will pivot over the area Saturday, featuring clouds and occasional showers, keeping temperatures quite chilly – stuck in the 40s with a blustery north wind. A few wet snowflakes or sleet pellets could mix in with mainly rain as it rotates through the area. We’ll see skies clearing, gradually, overnight lows falling well into the upper 20s and lower 30s early Sunday. Sunshine will return for Super Bowl Sunday - after the cold start, we’ll rebound near normal, in the upper 50s and lower 60s by afternoon.

EXTENDED FORECAST: We’ll kick off the new work and school week easily with a mix of clouds and sun Monday with highs in the middle 60s. Our next system will quickly emerge by Valentine’s Day Tuesday - featuring an afternoon and evening round of storms - a few could be strong as they roll through. A brief lull Wednesday with a quick surge of warmer air – back into the 70s before another risk of storms late Wednesday into early Thursday. Behind this system, another blast of wintry air sneaks in briefly by next Friday.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

