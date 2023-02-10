First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Chilly and damp weather is moving in tonight and Saturday. Lows tonight will fall into the 40s with some occasional light rain. Temperatures will stay in the 40s with some occasional light rain Saturday. Sunday will start out with temperatures in the lower 40s and some leftover sprinkles. Skies will turn partly sunny with highs near 60. Monday will be sunny and warmer with highs near 70. Valentines Day will be partly sunny and highs in the lower 70s with showers and thunderstorms possible. Thunderstorms are likely Wednesday and/or Thursday and there is a slight risk of severe weather according tot he Storm Prediction Center. Northerly winds overnight through Saturday at 10 to 15mph with higher gusts. Average high this time of year is 61 and the average low is 39. Sunrise is 6:47am and the sunset is 5:43pm.

