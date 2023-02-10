Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

First Alert Forecast:

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Chilly and damp weather is moving in tonight and Saturday.  Lows tonight will fall into the 40s with some occasional light rain.  Temperatures will stay in the 40s with some occasional light rain Saturday.  Sunday will start out with temperatures in the lower 40s and some leftover sprinkles.  Skies will turn partly sunny with highs near 60.  Monday will be sunny and warmer with highs near 70.  Valentines Day will be partly sunny and highs in the lower 70s with showers and thunderstorms possible.  Thunderstorms are likely Wednesday and/or Thursday and there is a slight risk of severe weather according tot he Storm Prediction Center.  Northerly winds overnight through Saturday at 10 to 15mph with higher gusts.  Average high this time of year is 61 and the average low is 39.  Sunrise is 6:47am and the sunset is 5:43pm.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version

Most Read

Money
Hinds Co. woman becomes millionaire after claiming largest lottery prize in state history
One person taken to hospital after shooting in Fondren; nearby bowling alley employees assist victim
Search continues for man who fell off barge into Mississippi River
Search continues for man who fell off barge into Mississippi River
Traverro McElroy was found dead in Texas, more than a month after escaping from the Hinds...
Hinds County inmate who escaped on Christmas Day found dead in Texas
Woman safe after being kidnapped; Man still on the run in Copiah Co.
Woman safe after being kidnapped; Man still on the run in Copiah Co.

Latest News

Major drop in temperatures from today to Saturday. The middle 60s for Highs on the behalf of...
First Alert Forecast: Seasonable and sunny on this Friday, but our CHILLY and wet weather returns Saturday! Storms return to the forecast next week!
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: quiet, seasonable Friday; showery, chilly & blustery Saturday
First Alert Forecast: seasonable Friday; showery, blustery Saturday
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast: