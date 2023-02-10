Columbus police officer victim of drive-by shooting, struck in eye with glass

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WLBT) - A Columbus police officer was struck in the eye with glass during a drive-by shooting early Friday morning after multiple gunshots were fired at his police vehicle’s window.

The incident occurred near the Bluecutt and Railroad Road intersection on 14th Avenue North.

According to the Columbus Police Department, two vehicles were driving at high speed, and one was chasing the other.

The unidentified officer was struck with glass in the eye when glass in the front and rear of the patrol car shattered when shots were fired from the vehicle(s).

“Our officer was struck with flying glass,” Chief Joe Daughtry said. “The front and rear glass on the car were both broken. The shots came very close to our officer while he was on patrol.”

The officer first reported the incident around 12:45 a.m.

“We are still investigating, but we believe a tan pickup truck and a black passenger car were in a chase, and the shots were fired,” Chief Daughtry continued. “We don’t know if they were shooting at one another or our officer, but it doesn’t matter. Their actions put innocent persons at risk.”

The police department says that city-operated video cameras are being used to identify and locate the vehicles.

“We spent overnight analyzing video from our cameras in the area,” Chief Daughtry added. “I am not going to say more about the investigation at this time.”

Columbus police asks that anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers. “We don’t want your name, just the information,” the police chief said.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.