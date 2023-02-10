Cities, counties could face million-dollar fines for dumping sewage into Pearl River

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A bill that passed the House on Thursday could mean seven-figure fines for cities and counties dumping wastewater into the Pearl River.

Representatives voted 79-35 in favor of H.B. 1094, which would mandate the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) to fine local governments up to $1 million each time they release untreated wastewater into the Pearl.

The bill was initially written to target the city of Jackson but was later amended to include all municipalities and counties that illegally dump waste into the body of water.

District 92 Rep. Becky Currie told the House the bill was written with Jackson in mind, saying Jackson’s numerous sewer overflows impact her district’s quality of life.

Currie authored the bill along with Reps. Stacey Hobgood-Wilkes, of Pearl River County, and Carolyn Crawford, of Harrison County.

“Between April and June of last year, 50 million gallons of raw sewage flooded into the Jackson-area waterways. Nearly 20 million gallons... flowed into Town Creek, which flowed into the Pearl River, which flowed down into my district in Monticello,” she said. “People that used to enjoy swimming, fishing, kayaking, canoeing and other things we do in Mississippi have [had that] taken away from us.”

Currie said one kayaking company changed its entire business model as a result of the contamination related to the illegal dumping. Meanwhile, she says it also decimated the oyster population on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Whether Jackson could pay the fines suggested remains to be seen. Jackson is currently in talks to renegotiate its sewer consent decree because the administration says it can’t afford it.

At the same time, Jackson’s water and sewer billing system is still bringing in millions less than necessary to cover all of the city’s water and sewer needs and operating costs.

“We are clearly the object of the state House’s affection,” Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said. “I think there are just more ways contemplated to be increasingly punitive to the city of Jackson.”

Rep. Zakiya Summers made a motion to amend the bill to apply to all cities and counties.

“In my research, I also found that there are other cities that are making the same violations,” she told her colleagues. “There was an article written back on February 7 of this year that stated that Meridian, Hattiesburg and Greenville are also making these violations, and I further researched and found that Hattiesburg... was cited by the EPA.

“And so, what’s good for the goose is good for the gander,” she continued. “If we’re going to do it for one city, we should do it for any city that’s making these violations, because it’s wrong and it puts the public health at risk.”

A federal judge signed a consent decree in early 2021 between the city of Hattiesburg, the state and federal government stemming from issues with its wastewater system.

The Pearl runs from Neshoba County to the Gulf of Mexico, cutting between Hinds and Rankin counties on its way. The river and its tributaries from Jackson south have been under a contact advisory for years, due to sewer overflows from the city.

“My bill does not take over anything, but it says that if you continue to put your sewage in the Pearl River, that you will be fined up to a million dollars every time you do it,” she said. “And that money will not go into any general fund or back to DEQ or anywhere else. It will be sent to the municipalities and counties that are affected so they can clean up this mess.”

If the bill does become law, fines for the capital city could rack up rather quickly.

146 sanitary sewer overflows were reported in Jackson between October 1 and December 31, 2022, releasing more than 16 million gallons of waste into the environment. Of those, approximately 83 SSOs impacted the Pearl or its tributaries.

It’s unclear how fines would be assessed under the legislation and Currie couldn’t be reached for further comment.

If fines are assessed once for each overflow, Jackson would have accumulated $83 million in new penalties for the last quarter of 2022 alone. However, if fines are assessed daily, fines for some individual overflows alone would eclipse that number.

Meanwhile, under Jackson’s sewer consent decree, the city is fined daily for every SSO that reaches Waters of the U.S. The city entered into the decree in 2013 to bring its sewer system into compliance with federal water quality law.

Terms of the court order mandate that Jackson is fined $1,000 a day for every ongoing SSO reaching a federal waterway seven years after the entry of the decree, and $2,000 a day for every SSO reaching federal waters 10 years after the decree was entered.

Currie says her bill also is needed because MDEQ has failed to fine Jackson for sewer violations for more than a decade.

“The last time DEQ fined the city of Jackson was in 2012, and my conversation with them was I wanted to know why they have not done anything about this,” she said. “I feel very strongly, and the reason I’ve written this bill is that DEQ has not done [its] job. And if you don’t do your job, then we feel that sometimes we have to do it.”

MDEQ last assessed the city with a sewer violation in 2013, the same year Jackson entered into its decree. The state agency hasn’t assessed any new penalties largely because violations are covered under that document.

“Historically, EPA has taken the lead on enforcements under all federal consent decrees,” said MDEQ Communications Director Jan Schaefer. “Because we are co-plaintiffs with EPA, [we] cannot take unilateral action to collect the stipulated penalties.”

