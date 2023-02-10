Body found in field near Washington-St. Tammany line identified as man reported missing in Picayune

WASHINGTON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A body found in a field in Washington Parish last month has been identified as a 38-year-old man who was reported missing after disappearing last summer.

Authorities say the skeletal remains of Daryl Jenkins were found on Jan. 18 in a field near the Washington-St. Tammany Parish line.

A Washington Parish sheriff’s spokesperson said that a hiker in the woods near the parish line was searching for arrowheads when they came upon what appeared to be human bones.

Jenkins was last seen in July 2022 and was reported missing to the Picayune, Mississippi police department in September.

The body of Daryl Jenkins was found in a field near the Washington-St. Tammany Parish line months after he was reported missing. (Picayune PD)

The cause and manner of death remain under investigation by the Coroner and the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office.

