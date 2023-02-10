Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

Body found in field near Washington-St. Tammany line identified as man reported missing in Picayune

The body of Daryl Jenkins was found in a field near the Washington-St. Tammany Parish line...
The body of Daryl Jenkins was found in a field near the Washington-St. Tammany Parish line months after he was reported missing.(Picayune PD)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A body found in a field in Washington Parish last month has been identified as a 38-year-old man who was reported missing after disappearing last summer.

Authorities say the skeletal remains of Daryl Jenkins were found on Jan. 18 in a field near the Washington-St. Tammany Parish line.

A Washington Parish sheriff’s spokesperson said that a hiker in the woods near the parish line was searching for arrowheads when they came upon what appeared to be human bones.

Jenkins was last seen in July 2022 and was reported missing to the Picayune, Mississippi police department in September.

The body of Daryl Jenkins was found in a field near the Washington-St. Tammany Parish line...
The body of Daryl Jenkins was found in a field near the Washington-St. Tammany Parish line months after he was reported missing.(Picayune PD)

The cause and manner of death remain under investigation by the Coroner and the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money
Hinds Co. woman becomes millionaire after claiming largest lottery prize in state history
Search continues for man who fell off barge into Mississippi River
Search continues for man who fell off barge into Mississippi River
Traverro McElroy was found dead in Texas, more than a month after escaping from the Hinds...
Hinds County inmate who escaped on Christmas Day found dead in Texas
One person taken to hospital after shooting in Fondren; nearby bowling alley employees assist victim
Commissioner Pete Perry says a contractor temporarily quit work on a project after it was not...
Contractor walked off Jackson road project after not being paid, one-percent commissioner says

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
New surveillance cameras installed on UMMC’s campus to help improve safety, security
New surveillance cameras installed on UMMC’s campus to help improve safety, security
New surveillance cameras installed on UMMC’s campus to help improve safety, security
New surveillance cameras installed on UMMC’s campus to help improve safety, security
Things To Know
Things To Know Friday, February 10
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: quiet, seasonable Friday; showery, chilly & blustery Saturday