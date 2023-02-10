Black History Month: The Pleasant Reed Home

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - This week, we’re highlight the story of a hardworking man who developed a better life for his family and community.

“It’s apart of history that everyone should know,” said historian Isaiah Edwards. “Everyone should realize how far we come as a Black race.

Historical treasures are scattered along the Gulf Coast. That includes sidehall camelback shotgun home tucked into the corner of Beach Boulevard, holding the story of the Reed family.

“Pleasant Reed was a man, a vision, a voter,” said Dora Faison, former Curator of the Ohr-O’Keefe Art Museum. “He wanted for his children the things that everybody else had, especially [things] he and his wife Georgia didn’t have.”

Born into slavery in 1854, Pleasant Reed worked as a laborer. After the American Civil War in 1865, his father Benjamin became a free man and was given two life-altering choices: become a sharecropper or leave the plantation. At age 11, Reed’s family chose a new future. He walked 70 miles from Perry County to coastal Biloxi with his 10 siblings and parents.

“A person that was enslaved had absolutely nothing,” said Edwards. “When they left the plantation, they had absolutely nothing.

As years passed, Reed grew older and later married the love of his life, Georgia. Around 1887, he built the foundation to their forever home on Elmer Street.

“It gives the picture of an African-American family under daunting circumstances were able to make things good for here for his children,” Faison added..

Down the line, the home started to deteriorate, and there were plans to tear it down. That’s when the Gulf Coast chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority saved the house from demolition, later donating it to the Ohr-O’Keefe Museum.

The original home was destroyed in 2005 by Hurricane Katrina, but the board decided to build a replica and keep Reeds’ legacy alive.

For more pictures and information of the home, click here.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.