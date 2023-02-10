Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

4-year-old struck, killed by mail truck in Louisiana, sheriff says

FILE - The driver was turning around at a home near the end of a dead-end street in Lake...
FILE - The driver was turning around at a home near the end of a dead-end street in Lake Charles, Louisiana, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said.(Gray News, file)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, la. (KPLC/Gray News) - A 4-year-old boy was struck and killed by a mail truck Thursday evening, authorities said.

The child was riding his scooter in a neighbor’s driveway around 5:30 p.m. when he was hit, according to Kayla Vincent, spokesperson for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. The child was transported to a hospital where he died.

The driver of the mail truck was turning around at a residence near the end of the dead-end street, Vincent said.

“This is a heartbreaking and tragic situation for everyone involved,” said Sheriff Tony Mancuso in a statement. “Impairment is not suspected, but as mandated by state law a toxicology report will be conducted on the driver.”

