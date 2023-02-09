Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

Woman loses life in single-vehicle crash in Copiah County

Generic police lights shot
Woman loses life in single-vehicle crash in Copiah County(WBTV/File)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 8:18 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman died in a single-car vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Copiah County Sheriff Byron Swilley, officers responded to the incident on Dentville Road in Copiah County.

Sheriff Swilley said Jasmine Harris, 32, of Hermanville, had been traveling north in a 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser around 3 p.m. when her car left the roadway, drove into a ditch, and then flipped multiple times.

The sheriff said the car came to rest right-side up. The road was dry at the time of the accident.

It is unknown what caused the wreck.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recovery effort underway after man working on barge slips, falls into Mississippi River
Recovery effort underway after man working on barge slips, falls into Mississippi River
Disabled couple says UTV repair at local ATV dealership devolved into month’s-long debacle
Disabled couple says UTV repair at local ATV dealership devolved into months-long debacle
Jackson policewoman connected to officer-involved death fired, city officials confirm
Jackson policewoman connected to officer-involved death fired, city officials confirm
K-9 Deputy Fox poses in front of 44 kilos of cocaine recovered during a traffic stop on I-20 in...
‘Fox’ sniffs out major cocaine cache along I-20
McClain Lodge receives multiple USDA violations
USDA cites McClain Lodge for multiple violations

Latest News

Commissioner Pete Perry says a contractor temporarily quit work on a project after it was not...
Contractor walked off Jackson road project after not being paid, one-percent commissioner says
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Southern Miss Baseball named preseason Sun Belt favorites
Search continues for man who fell off barge into Mississippi River
Search continues for man who fell off barge into Mississippi River
De'Vadrick Booker, 24
Jackson man sentenced to 12 years for shooting at officer