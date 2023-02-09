Woman loses life in single-vehicle crash in Copiah County

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman died in a single-car vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Copiah County Sheriff Byron Swilley, officers responded to the incident on Dentville Road in Copiah County.

Sheriff Swilley said Jasmine Harris, 32, of Hermanville, had been traveling north in a 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser around 3 p.m. when her car left the roadway, drove into a ditch, and then flipped multiple times.

The sheriff said the car came to rest right-side up. The road was dry at the time of the accident.

It is unknown what caused the wreck.

