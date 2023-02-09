Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
USM doctoral student to participate in Super Bowl LVII coin toss

Fabersha Flynt
Fabersha Flynt(University of Southern Mississippi)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A doctoral student at The University of Southern Mississippi, will participate in the Super Bowl coin toss.

Fabersha Flynt, a doctoral candidate in higher education administration at USM, will join three other Pat Tillman scholars as honorary coin-toss captains for Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona.

The group will participate in the pre-game, on-field coin toss at State Farm Stadium.

Kickoff between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs is set for 5:30 p.m. (CST).

In a statement, the NFL announced that “all four Tillman Scholars were selected for their dedication and vision to creating a better tomorrow, as well as the sacrifices they made for our nation.”

The Tillman Scholarship Program was created in 2004 by family and friends of former Arizona Cardinals safety- turned-U.S. Army Ranger Pat Tillman, in the aftermath of his death in Afghanistan.

